AJ Styles Hypes Tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank and Undertaker Special, Kevin Nash On The Bump

– AJ Styles tweeted the following, hyping tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view and the Undertaker: The Last Ride special:

There is so much to look forward to tonight for a @WWE fan… see the #Phenomenal one win the #MITB contract and then sit back and enjoy #TheLastRide with my newly-won briefcase. History will be made tonight, enjoy the show. @WWENetwork — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) May 10, 2020

– Kevin Nash will be appearing on this Wednesday’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump”: