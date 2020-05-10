AJ Styles Hypes Tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank and Undertaker Special, Kevin Nash On The Bump

– AJ Styles tweeted the following, hyping tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view and the Undertaker: The Last Ride special:
There is so much to look forward to tonight for a @WWE fan… see the #Phenomenal one win the #MITB contract and then sit back and enjoy #TheLastRide with my newly-won briefcase. History will be made tonight, enjoy the show. @WWENetwork
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) May 10, 2020
– Kevin Nash will be appearing on this Wednesday’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump”:
In just a few days, @RealKevinNash will be joining us on #WWETheBump!
Wednesday. 10am ET. See you there! pic.twitter.com/UwW0iabPR0
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 10, 2020