AJ Styles: “I Never Thought There Would Be a Time Where I Wouldn’t Work for Vince”

WWE Star AJ Styles recently spoke with Inside The Ropes for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Styles noted that it’s only been a few weeks since the change was made and has yet to have a chat with Triple H.

Styles said, “it’s different because it’s not Vince, and I had a great relationship with Vince. It’s not bad or anything. I’m very optimistic about how everything is going. It’s just different. I never thought there would be a time where I wouldn’t work for Vince. I’m just getting used to it, just like everyone else. Again, it’s not a bad thing. It’s probably a great thing. It’s just different.”

When Triple H first took over, he held a talent meeting, which Styles brought up, noting that many individuals were optimistic about the future.

Styles continued, “I think it’s a great thing. Again, when you report to someone, and that one person that you had been getting your answers from, the one person that mattered, is not there anymore. It’s different. You’re not sure how to approach some stuff because you don’t want to overwhelm…I don’t want to overwhelm Triple H by asking him simple little questions that I can take care of myself.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



