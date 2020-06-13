AJ Styles Intercontinental Championship Win Stats

As noted, Friday’s SmackDown saw AJ Styles capture the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title by defeating Daniel Bryan in the tournament finals. AJ became a six-time WWE title holder with the win over Bryan. All of his title wins in WWE have been singles bouts. Furthermore, AJ joined named like WWE Hall of Famer JBL, Roman Reigns, Big Show and Rollins as Superstars who won their first WWE Title before their first United States Title and then Intercontinental Title, in that order.