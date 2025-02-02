AJ Styles Makes Surprise Comeback In Men’s Royal Rumble Match

After months on the sidelines due to injury, AJ Styles made his highly anticipated return during the Men’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Styles had been out of action after suffering a mid-foot ligament sprain several months ago. His last notable match came on SmackDown, where he faced Carmelo Hayes. Following the bout, WWE announced his injury, and Styles later confirmed he had sustained a Lisfranc injury, describing the recovery process as particularly challenging.

Before being sidelined, Styles was reportedly set for a farewell storyline, but his injury forced plans to be postponed.

With Styles now back in the mix following his Royal Rumble return, all eyes are on what’s next for The Phenomenal One. Will he pick up where he left off, or will WWE pivot to a new direction as WrestleMania 41 approaches?

Regardless of what lies ahead, Styles’ return adds another layer of excitement to the road to WrestleMania.

