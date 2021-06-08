AJ Styles & Omos Get Their Next Challengers For RAW Tag Team Championships

The Viking Raiders are the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos.

This week’s RAW opened up with a Tag Team Battle Royal to determine the next challengers for Omos and Styles, likely for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. Riddle had been eliminated earlier but Erik and Ivar last eliminated Randy Orton to get the win.

The other teams in the Battle Royal were The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods), The Miz and John Morrison (Morrison by himself due to Miz being injured), Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado by himself due to Gran Metalik being injured), T-BAR and MACE, and R-K-Bro (Riddle, Orton).

Stay tuned for more on the RAW Tag Team Titles chase, and confirmation on when The Viking Raiders will get their title shot.