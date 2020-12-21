AJ Styles On How He Felt After TLC Match, Blame On The Miz

AJ Styles is blaming his WWE TLC loss on The Miz. As noted, last night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre retain his title in a TLC Match that started out as Styles vs. McIntyre. Towards the end of the match, The Miz cashed in his Money In the Bank briefcase and made it a Triple Threat. Despite interference from Omos and John Morrison, McIntyre retained after taking out Styles and delivering a Claymore to Miz.

AJ noted on Twitter that he went to bed last night with a lot of bumps, bruises and cuts, but the loss was all Miz’s fault. “Went to bed last night with a lot of bumps, bruises, cuts (and no @WWE Championship) … but I mean it when I say this about last night at #WWETLC – This is all Miz’s fault,” he wrote.

It looks like the feud with Miz, Styles and McIntyre will continue on tonight’s RAW episode as WWE teased what’s next in their official RAW preview, writing, “As the new year draws nearer, what’s next for these competitors following this chaotic encounter? Find out on Raw, Monday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!”