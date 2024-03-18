AJ Styles On Triple H: “I Think He’s Doing A Great Job Of Making Everyone Feel Important”

WWE star AJ Styles recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Styles commented on WWE Raw moving to Netflix in January.

“I wish more guys who I think would do well in WWE who may have been afraid as far as past things that have happened with Vince being there, I wish that they would understand that WWE is in this for the long run. We’re talking about 10 years on Netflix, possibly 20 years. That’s a long time. We’re not going anywhere. The fact that you could come here and you can have a job as long as you can produce, for as long as you want, and depending on where you’re from you could reach out to other countries. I wish more guys would understand this. We are not just in the United States of America. We’re not just in England. We are global. We’re even bigger now than we’ve ever been. Places that we weren’t able to go, now we’re in. I just wish they could see that and know that this isn’t the same WWE that Vince was in charge of.”

“I really believe that Triple H looks at our talent and goes, ‘Let’s get them better or let’s find ways to bring out the best in them rather than show them the worst.’ A lot of those guys and girls, when they get released from WWE, it crushes them. I never understood why we want to do something like that rather than just like, hey, let’s send them back to NXT. They just need a little bit more work or something like that, but being released, it’ll crush you. I don’t want to see people’s lives ruined because of a job. At the end of the day, it’s just a job, but still, it’s something they’ve worked for their whole life and then when you’re told you’re not good enough, man, it sucks. It’s not the way it is these days. Now with Triple H in charge, I think he’s doing a great job of making everyone feel important.”

AJ Styles on Sting’s retirement:

They say never meet your heroes. I got to meet one of mine. Obviously, it was Sting. He is such a great guy. He’s a nice guy and has always been a nice guy. It just made my day to meet somebody like that who I admired so much and enjoyed watching. So he has definitely earned his time in pro wrestling. He went a lot longer than I’m going to. It’s awesome that he gets to end on his terms and not someone else’s. When you go out on an injury, that’s not the way you want to go out. So for him to end it when he wants to end it, that’s awesome.”

