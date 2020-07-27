AJ Styles Pitches Stipulation For Undertaker Rematch

In an interview with BT Sport, AJ Styles brought up a possible stipulation for a rematch against The Undertaker at Summerslam:
“You want me to give you one? Here’s one. I’m the IC champ, Undertaker’s never been the IC champ. I’ll put it on the line against you, and if you freaking beat me, I’ll leave WWE forever, but if I win, you leave.”
1️⃣ Beat Undertaker in a 'Loser Leaves Town match' at SummerSlam
2️⃣ Win the Royal Rumble
3️⃣ Face @DMcIntyreWWE at WrestleMania
If that's the way it ends for @AJStylesOrg we wouldn't be mad 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZWN7EsHCPI
