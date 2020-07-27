AJ Styles Pitches Stipulation For Undertaker Rematch

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

In an interview with BT Sport, AJ Styles brought up a possible stipulation for a rematch against The Undertaker at Summerslam:

“You want me to give you one? Here’s one. I’m the IC champ, Undertaker’s never been the IC champ. I’ll put it on the line against you, and if you freaking beat me, I’ll leave WWE forever, but if I win, you leave.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR