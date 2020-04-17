AJ Styles Reacts To Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Being Released From WWE

During his Mixer live stream, AJ Styles reacted to the news of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows being released by WWE:

“That one hurt really bad. The only way I know how to explain it is that these guys are my family and I couldn’t take care of my little brothers. That’s the way I feel about it, I’m the oldest and I’m supposed to take care of them. I didn’t manage to do that and I feel responsible for them being released. It’s devastating.”

Styles also commented on the other releases which you can check out in the video below: