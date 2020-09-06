AJ Styles Reflects On WWE Merchandise Idea That Vince McMahon Didn’t Like

During his recent stream on Twitch, AJ Styles looked back on a certain piece of merchandising that Vince McMahon wasn’t a fan of.

This was during his feud with John Cena in 2016. Here is what he had to say:

“Man, he was so much fun to work with,” Styles said. “We did some really good stuff. He was so smooth and easy to work. That whole, “Beat up John Cena” thing was just a lot of fun. I actually had an idea for a shirt that said, “Beat Up Cena” or something like that, but when I pitched it to Vince, he said, ‘You want me to promote a shirt rooting against my top baby face’? I just went ahead and let that one go.

