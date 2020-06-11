AJ Styles Responds To CM Punk Taking A Shot At Him

CM Punk recently responded to a fan’s tweet regarding AJ Styles being silent about the Black Lives Matter Movement. Punk ended up deleting his tweet but you can see the response below:

While speaking to timesofindia.indiatimes.com, AJ Styles issued a comment on what Punk said:

“I will not react at all coming from a guy like that [who] I don’t respect anyway. It doesn’t really matter. Look, my job as a performer is to perform and get [fans’] minds off all the things that have happened throughout the world. I’m not going to react to people saying ridiculous and stupid things.”