AJ Styles Returning On Raw Next Week, Tag Team Championship Match Changed?

AJ Styles will return on Monday’s WWE Raw episode, according to a report by John Pollock of POST Wrestling. Styles is also scheduled to wrestle at Money in the Bank on 5/10 but his role is unknown. AJ has been away since losing the Boneyard match to The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 36, and while away WWE releases Gallows & Anderson on 4/15.

In more news for Raw, WWE has indicated in their new announcement on the match that Viking Raiders vs. Raw Tag Team Champions the Street Profits will be non-title. This could lead to a championship match for the MITB PPV.

-AJ Styles returns (Rumored)

-Murphy vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre (Non-Title)

-Viking Raiders vs. Raw Tag Team Champions Street Profits (Non-Title)

-MVP manages Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink vs. Cedric Alexander & Ricochet

-Last Chance Gauntlet to fill final MITB ladder match spot left by injured Apollo Crews

