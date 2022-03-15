AJ Styles Returning To RAW Next Week

AJ Styles is returning to WWE RAW on next week’s show.

Styles has not been seen on RAW since WWE Hall of Famer Edge snapped on him and turned heel two weeks ago, hitting him with a low blow and steel chair shots. WWE later issued a storyline injury update and announced that AJ suffered a severe neck contusion in the attack.

Edge returned to RAW tonight for another dark promo, which comes after last week’s dark promo, and talked about how he is better than everyone in the industry, and how the Edge that returned two years ago is dead. He added that the Edge he returned as was a much weaker Edge because he was worried about appeasing the fans. Edge finished his promo by promising to judge AJ if he makes it to WrestleMania 38.

AJ took to Twitter after RAW and issued a warning to Edge, revealing that he will be back on next week’s RAW from the Allstate Arena near Chicago.

“Exercise judgement? Grant mercy? Sitting on a mountain of omnipotence? I don’t know where you got this garbage but one thing I will grant YOU … is fair warning. I’m coming back to #WWERaw next week and you better prepare yourself…stupid haircut, dramatic lighting, and all,” AJ wrote.

WWE has not announced any additional matches or segments for next week’s RAW, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the full tweet from AJ, along with footage of Edge’s promo: