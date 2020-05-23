AJ Styles Returns To The Smackdown Roster

AJ Styles is once again a member of the WWE SmackDown roster. It was announced during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX that AJ had been traded from RAW to SmackDown for a future trade or pick.

There’s no word yet on when RAW will get the pick in exchange for AJ, but we will keep you updated.

It was announced last week that AJ would be competing in the tournament for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title, but as a member of the RAW roster, and the only red brand Superstar to be in the tournament. WWE then announced on tonight’s show that Styles was traded to the blue brand. AJ defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in tonight’s first round tournament match. He will face Elias in a second round tournament match on next Friday’s SmackDown.