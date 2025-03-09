AJ Styles Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of TNA Wrestling

AJ Styles recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss a variety of topics, including his personal Mount Rushmore of TNA—a highly debated question among wrestling fans.

Styles admitted that he is biased when making his choices, as he wanted to include wrestlers he had unbelievable matches with.

“I’m biased though, because I’m gonna put my guys on there, the guys that I had unbelievable [matches with]. Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe. I think a lot of people would say Kurt because he was there for a long time. A lot of people don’t know he was in TNA longer than he was in WWE. I would throw Frankie Kazarian in that conversation too. Low Ki was unbelievable, there’s so many. James Storm, Chris Harris, they were a big part of the growth. […] Elix Skipper, Beer Money. There’s so many guys that made such a big difference. It’s hard to put a Mount Rushmore together, because everybody has their moment and how they got there and how much they meant to TNA.”

Styles struggled to narrow it down, acknowledging that so many wrestlers played a major role in TNA’s success. From Christopher Daniels and Samoa Joe to Beer Money and Low Ki, he recognized numerous stars who helped shape the company.

His indecisiveness highlights just how stacked TNA’s legacy truly is, making it difficult to pick just four names for its all-time greatest list.