WWE star AJ Styles appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed a number of topics, including how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon turned down his “Beat Up John Cena” t-shirt idea.

Styles said, “We tried to get a shirt made and Vince was like ‘Absolutely not.’ I was like ‘Why?’ But yeah we tried to get the shirt out there, he said absolutely not. I thought it was going to be good.”

