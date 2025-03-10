AJ Styles Reveals When He Knew It Was Time To Leave NJPW

WWE star AJ Styles appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed a number of topics, including when he knew it was the right time to leave NJPW.

Styles said, “I talk to the boys and go ‘I think it’s time to pack up, I think we may have peaked if Shinsuke’s leaving.’ Everything worked out and the ball started rolling real quick”

On his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble:

“It was one of the best moments in my wrestling career to walk out and have them make the noise that they mad. Oh man, that moment I’ll never forget.”

