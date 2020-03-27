AJ Styles Speaks On The Bone Yard Match At Wrestlemania 36

WWE still has not announced details on The Boneyard match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36, but Styles revealed on his Mixer channel that the match will take place in a graveyard setting.

Styles admitted that even he was wondering what a Boneyard Match was at first. He indicated that they’re not calling it a Graveyard Match or a Buried Alive Match because of what’s going on around the world.

“There’s a reason why I think it’s called a Boneyard Match,” Styles said. “Because we didn’t want to say cemetery or a graveyard. You know, everything that’s going on, it sucks. Boneyard is slang for graveyard, it really is.”

AJ then asked his co-host what he would think the match rules for a Boneyard Match are. They thought it might be like “a Street Fight in a cemetery” and AJ responded with, “Bingo!”

AJ also indicated that there will be a referee for the finish of the match, but that wasn’t clear. He did confirm that the match is not taking place in an arena setting, like the WWE Performance Center.

“I think it’s a combination of things you thought it was, most likely. I think it’s going to be that. It’s different, it’s going to be different,” AJ said.

AJ continued talking about the match and how important fans in the crowd are.

“I don’t want to give anything away,” AJ said. “I want you guys to enjoy this and because of the circumstances, I am so glad that my opponent is The Undertaker, because it’s an opportunity to have a different match because I don’t want to have it in an empty arena.

“You guys don’t understand, you guys are the life blood of everything we do. We react to you, everything’s about you. I know I’ve said it before, it’s all about you, I wouldn’t be anything without you, but it’s so much more than that because we know how to react based on how you react. We know how to put stuff where it belongs based on how you will react to it. All this stuff matters. There’s a lot of times, for those of you who don’t know a lot, where it’s called on-the-fly because of the way you’re reacting. Things change in a second based on the way that you guys react, and not having that… bless their hearts, I feel for the guys who have had to have those matches without anyone there.”

He continued, “The adrenaline when you’re walking down that aisle to get to the ring, and you’re seeing a sea of people… oh man, that adrenaline just starts going. During that match it’ll get to a point to where you have tunnel vision, complete tunnel vision. There have bee a number of times where my kids and my wife have been in the front row, and I never saw them, but I see everything, you know, I just don’t see one person. It’s a weird kind of tunnel vision and then you get in the ring, you’re going, it’s awesome, you’re feeling the crowd. Things don’t hurt as bad, I guess I can put it that way. Being in a ring where you can hear yourself breathing, that sucks. It’s not fun. So, I hope we get back to normal soon, I really do, because we need you guys. We need you.”

AJ then confirmed again that the WrestleMania 36 match with Taker, which was taped earlier this week to air on either Saturday, August 4 or Sunday, August 5, will be in a graveyard setting.

“Let me just say this about The Undertaker and AJ Styles,” AJ said. “I feel like AJ Styles has got this guy right where he wants him. He has baited him into a match that he can’t win, and I’m talking about The Undertaker can’t win,, and we’re talking about a Boneyard Match, which is in a graveyard, which is wide open. Anything can happen. Think about that. AJ Styles is the bad guy, he doesn’t play fair. There’s that, a pretty smart play by AJ Styles if I do say so myself. So, let me make myself clear on the Boneyard Match. A Boneyard Match means anything can happen. It’s in a graveyard and there will be a grave. Does that kind of put it into perspective? There will be a hole.”