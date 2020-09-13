AJ Styles Speaks Out On His Relationship With Kenny Omega

AJ Styles was back on his Twitch stream recently where he talked about a wide range of topics.

During the stream, he discussed his relationship with AEW star Kenny Omega. Here is what he had to say:

“I love the guy,” Styles said. “He’s always been great to me. He’s an awesome dude. Always been a nice guy, and we have a lot in common with the video game stuff. He used to have a stream where he just sat around and played games with a buddy. I forget the name of it, but it was really cool. I loved it. I’d like to do something like that.”