AJ Styles Speaks Out On Wanting A Match With Triple H

In an interview with ITNWWE.com, AJ Styles commented on wanting to have a match against Triple H:

“Triple H is definitely the next guy I’d like to face at some point if it. It could happen, maybe not. But it was an absolute pleasure to be in the ring, or not necessarily the ring, the Boneyard with the Undertaker.”

Styles also talked about wanting a match against Triple H during a recent interview with ITRWrestling.com:

“I feel like I’m putting him in a situation like I did the Undertaker. ‘Hey, hey, hey, hey.’ So, will he accept, I don’t know. Listen, these are guys that I’ve always gone, ‘Wow, they’re great,’ even speaking to them, you realize their mindset of the way they approach things [is] totally different than a lot of other performers. There’s something about them. This is the reason why he’s still doing what he’s doing. NXT is a brand because of Triple H, there’s no question about that. So I would love to see how that’s gonna work in a match with him. Will it ever happen? I don’t know. But I’m trying, guys.”