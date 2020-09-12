AJ Styles Teases A Possible WWE WrestleMania Match

During his recent Twitch stream, AJ Styles talked about a possible match against Triple H at Wrestlemania or at another event:

“I would love to wrestle Triple H [at Wrestlemania]. I really want to get in the ring with him. There’s always a reason – it’s not just because he’s Triple H. I always love getting to learn from guys like that. Wrestling The Undertaker was awesome for me. To have that – I’ve tagged with Triple H in Japan, but I’ve never went up against him.”

“The challenge is out there, Triple H. If you want some of The Phenomenal One, let me know and we’ll take care of business. If you want me to come down to NXT and do it in front of your NXT family, then that’s the way it has to be. Just let me know!”