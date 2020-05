During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, AJ Styles talked about his Boneyard match against The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 36:

“Well, I can tell you this there wasn’t a referee. Did I lose? I don’t know. Maybe I got some dirt thrown on me, but that doesn’t mean I lost. Unfinished business? Absolutely. If I ever have the chance to get my hands on the Undertaker, no problem. Well, obviously there’s a problem, but I’m looking forward to it.”