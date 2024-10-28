AJ Styles’ TNA Hall Of Fame Induction Proposal Reportedly Turned Down By WWE

Rhino and Bob Ryder were inducted into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame at Bound for Glory 2024. Matt Hardy recently revealed that former TNA star Monty Brown had been considered for induction.

According to Fightful.com, WWE’s AJ Styles was also considered for the TNA HOF. However, WWE was said to have turned down the opportunity, and TNA employees believe it was due to Styles’ injury or an ongoing storyline. It appears that the door is still open for Styles to be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in the future, and there is speculation that Styles may even consider having another TNA match.

At this time, no word on when Styles will return to WWE TV. There have been conflicting reports about Styles following the October 4th, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown. At first, it was claimed that Styles was not injured during his match against Carmelo Hayes. However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that what happened to Styles “was legit and not a storyline.”