AJ Styles Trade Confirmed, Roman Reigns Injured, Raw Matches For 2/10, Chamber Updates, WM41, More

– “Main Event” Jey Uso spoke to WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER on Raw this week, and announced he will do the same with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on SmackDown this Friday night. He has yet to choose which title he is going after at WrestleMania 41 following his Royal Rumble victory.

– Charlotte Flair spoke with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley on Raw, and announced she will do the same with NXT Women’s Champion Giulia on Tuesday night, and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton on Friday night on SmackDown before making her choice for the title she will pursue at WrestleMania 41 following her Royal Rumble win.

– The New Day debuted a new heel theme song on this week’s Raw.

– While no specifics were provided, in a “medical update” on Roman Reigns following the Royal Rumble, it was announced by Michael Cole on Raw that “The OTC” will be on the sidelines “for the foreseeable future.” Later in the show, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins said Reigns’ status for WrestleMania 41 is in question right now due to his injuries.

– Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio and Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria were announced as Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying matches for next week’s WWE Raw on February 10 in Nashville, TN.

– Liv Morgan won via disqualification over IYO SKY on Raw this week, thanks to Rhea Ripley hitting her, to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber. CM Punk beat Sami Zayn in the main event on the 2/3 Raw to fill the second spot in the Chamber. John Cena is the only other confirmed participant for the Toronto PLE thus far.

– Adam Pearce confirmed rumors on Raw that AJ Styles has been traded from SmackDown to Raw.

– Bron Breakker spearing iShowSpeed in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match is the most viewed social clip in Royal Rumble history with over 300 million views.

– It was announced on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw that there were 13,432 fans in attendance at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio for the post-Royal Rumble show on Netflix.