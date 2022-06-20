AJ Styles Video Message Airs During Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

A video message from TNA Original AJ Styles shown during the 2022 Impact Wrestling Slammiversary PPV. “I wanna thank WWE for allowing me to do this, cause they understand that this is a special moment for me.,” Styles said as he celebrated Impact’s 20th anniversary.

Video messages from Sting and Kurt Angle were also broadcast during the PPV.

