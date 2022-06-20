AJ Styles Video Message Airs During Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022

A video message from TNA Original AJ Styles shown during the 2022 Impact Wrestling Slammiversary PPV. “I wanna thank WWE for allowing me to do this, cause they understand that this is a special moment for me.,” Styles said as he celebrated Impact’s 20th anniversary.
Video messages from Sting and Kurt Angle were also broadcast during the PPV.
Check out what @AJStylesOrg had to say about being voted the most IMPACTful X Division wrestler of the past 20 years!#Slammiversary #IMPACT20 pic.twitter.com/8uIK0Dhhty
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022