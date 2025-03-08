AJ Styles Wants One More Match With John Cena Before Retiring

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles recently appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed potential future opponents and his long-term career plans.

When asked about a possible match with John Cena, Styles said:

“I don’t know. I don’t make those decisions. I would love to have it, for sure, it’d be fun.”

Reflecting on their past chemistry in the ring, Styles added:

“Honestly, I think that there’s something about, I can’t explain it, why him and I gel so well together. I don’t know what it is, because we’re definitely not the same in any kind of way. It just works.”

He also recalled his first experience wrestling Cena, calling it a special moment.

“The first time I got in the ring with him it was like, Wow, dude, that was cool.”

Styles made it clear he wants the opportunity to work with Cena again, saying:

“So, yeah, I would love the opportunity to work with Cena again.”

When discussing his long-term career plans, Styles was definitive about his retirement timeline.

“That’s correct. I keep saying that. I’ve said this and said this, but I will not wrestle at 50, I promise you that.”

While Styles remains a top competitor in WWE, it’s evident he is already thinking about the final phase of his career—but not before possibly delivering another classic against Cena.