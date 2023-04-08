AJPW Champion Carnival 2023 Night 1 Main Event And Match Order Revealed (4/8/2023)

The All Japan Pro-Wrestling prestigious Champion Carnival 2023 tournament kicks off on April 8th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

AJPW has revealed the main event of the opening night of Champion Carnival 2023 as well as the match order.

The main event will be Kento Miyahara facing off against Yuma Aoyagi in an A Block opening match.

The AJPW Champion Carnival 2023 will consist of two blocks, an A Block and a B block.

The wrestlers that make up the A Block are Yuma Aoyagi, Kento Miyahara, Yoshitatsu, Ryuki Honda, T-Hawk, Jun Saito, Cyrus & Satoshi Kojima.

The B Block talent list consists of Suwama, Shuji Ishikawa, Shotaro Ashino, Takao Omori, Hokuto Omori, Rei Saito, Yuma Anzai & Manabu Soya.

The winner of each block will face off on May 7th to determine the winner of the AJPW Champion Carnival 2023. The individual that emerges victorious in the tournament will go on to be the next challenger for the current AJPW Triple Crown Champion Yuji Nagata.

Here is the full line-up for night 1 of the AJPW Champion Carnival 2023:

Main Event Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Kento Miyahara vs. Yuma Aoyagi

Kento Miyahara vs. Yuma Aoyagi Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Suwama vs. Yuma Anzai

Suwama vs. Yuma Anzai Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Satoshi Kojima vs. Ryuki Honda

Satoshi Kojima vs. Ryuki Honda Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Shotaro Ashino vs. Manabu Soya

Shotaro Ashino vs. Manabu Soya Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Yoshitatsu vs. T-Hawk

Yoshitatsu vs. T-Hawk Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Shuji Ishikawa vs. Hokuto Omori

Shuji Ishikawa vs. Hokuto Omori Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Cyrus vs. Jun Saito

Cyrus vs. Jun Saito Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Takao Omori vs Rei Saito

Takao Omori vs Rei Saito Jr. Tag Battle of Glory Match: Ryo Inoue & Oji Shiiba vs. Takashi Ishida & Kotaro Suzuki

Ryo Inoue & Oji Shiiba vs. Takashi Ishida & Kotaro Suzuki Jr. Tag Battle of Glory Match: Ryosei Aoyagi & Rising HAYATO vs Mitsuru Sato & Danji Tamura vs Naruki Doi & Naoki Tanizaki

Champion Carnival 2023 will stream live on AJPW TV.