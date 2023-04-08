AJPW Champion Carnival 2023 Night 1 Results (4/8/2023)

The All Japan Pro-Wrestling prestigious Champion Carnival 2023 tournament kicked off on April 8th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan with it’s opening night.
The main event of the show saw Yuma Aoyagi defeat Kento Miyahara to earn 2 pts in A block action.
In the featured B block match, Suwama earned 2 pts by defeating a tough opponent in Yuma Anzai.
Cyrus the Destroyer made his AJPW Champion Carnival debut with a big win over Jun Saito.
Here are the full results, updated standings and highlights for AJPW Champion Carnival 2023:
- Main Event Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Yuma Aoyagi pinned Kento Miyahra via pinfall after hitting a fisherman buster. Aoyagi earns 2 pts.
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Suwama defeated Yuma Anzai via pinfall with a side suplex. Suwama earns 2 pts.
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Ryuki Honda defeated Satoshi Kojima via pinfall after hitting a modified powerbomb. Honda earns 2 pts.
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Manabu Soya defeated Shotaro Ashino via pinfall after hitting a running lariat. Soya earns 2 points.
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Yoshitatsu defeated T-Hawk due to referee stoppage. T-Hawk passed out after Yoshitatsu applied the Koji Clutch. Yoshitatsu earns 2 points.
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Hokuto Omori defeated Shuji Ishikawa via submission. Omori earns 2 points.
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Cyrus defeated Jun Saito via pinfall after delivering a Vader Bomb. Cyrus earns 2 points.
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Rei Saito defeated Takao Omori via pinfall. Saito pinned Omori after a piledriver. Saito earns 2 points.
- Jr. Tag Battle of Glory Match: Kaito Ishida & Kotaro Suzuki defeated Ryo Inoue & Oji Shiiba via pinfall.
- Jr. Tag Battle of Glory Match: Hikaru Sato & Dan Tamura defeated Naruki Doi & Naoki Tanizaki and Atsuki Aoyagi & Rising HAYATO
Updated Standings:
Block A:
- Yuma Aoyagi – 2 pts
- Honda – 2 pts
- Yoshitatsu – 2 pts
- Cyrus- 2 pts
- Kento Miyahara – 0 pts
- Satoshi Kojima – 0 pts
- T-Hawk – 0 pts
- Jun Saito – 0 pts
Block B:
- Suwama – 2 pts
- Manabu Soya -2 pts
- Rei Saito – 2 pts
- Hokuto Omori – 2 pts
- Takao Omori – 0 pts
- Shuji Ishikawa – 0 pts
- Shotaro Ashino -0 pts
- Yuma Anzai – 0 pts
「#ajpwチャンピオンカーニバル2023」
4.8後楽園大会開催中🔥
第9試合#ajpwチャンピオンカーニバル2023
Bブロック公式戦 30分1本勝負
安齊勇馬
vs
諏訪魔
諏訪魔が安齊勇馬を捉えた…！！#ajpw #CC2023 #ajpwtv pic.twitter.com/bt446iWDWC
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) April 8, 2023
第5試合#ajpwチャンピオンカーニバル2023
Bブロック公式戦 30分1本勝負
石川修司
vs
大森北斗
3.14新宿大会でもシングルマッチを闘ったばかりの2人
前回は大森北斗が敗北しているが、果たして…？#ajpw #ajpwtv #CC2023 pic.twitter.com/1tE6V4OSZD
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) April 8, 2023
第4試合#ajpwチャンピオンカーニバル2023
Aブロック公式戦 30分1本勝負
サイラス
vs
斉藤ジュン
198cm・164kgのサイラス
193cm・115kgの斉藤ジュン
超大型選手同士の公式戦！#ajpw #CC2023 pic.twitter.com/HVr80Wnrhu
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) April 8, 2023
📣大会開催中🔥
「#ajpwチャンピオンカーニバル2023」
第1試合
Jr.TAG BATTLE OF GLORY2023
スペシャル3wayタッグマッチ 20分1本勝負
青柳亮生
ライジングHAYATO
vs
佐藤光留
田村男児
vs
土井成樹
谷嵜なおき
亮生&HAYATO組がWで場外プランチャ😲#ajpw #JTBOG2023 pic.twitter.com/ypNgVN7pgp
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) April 8, 2023