AJPW Champion Carnival 2023 Night 1 Results (4/8/2023)

The All Japan Pro-Wrestling prestigious Champion Carnival 2023 tournament kicked off on April 8th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan with it’s opening night.

The main event of the show saw Yuma Aoyagi defeat Kento Miyahara to earn 2 pts in A block action.

In the featured B block match, Suwama earned 2 pts by defeating a tough opponent in Yuma Anzai.

Cyrus the Destroyer made his AJPW Champion Carnival debut with a big win over Jun Saito.

Here are the full results, updated standings and highlights for AJPW Champion Carnival 2023:

Main Event Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Yuma Aoyagi pinned Kento Miyahra via pinfall after hitting a fisherman buster. Aoyagi earns 2 pts.

Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Suwama defeated Yuma Anzai via pinfall with a side suplex. Suwama earns 2 pts.

Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Ryuki Honda defeated Satoshi Kojima via pinfall after hitting a modified powerbomb. Honda earns 2 pts.

Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Manabu Soya defeated Shotaro Ashino via pinfall after hitting a running lariat. Soya earns 2 points.

Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Yoshitatsu defeated T-Hawk due to referee stoppage. T-Hawk passed out after Yoshitatsu applied the Koji Clutch. Yoshitatsu earns 2 points.

Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Hokuto Omori defeated Shuji Ishikawa via submission. Omori earns 2 points.

Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Cyrus defeated Jun Saito via pinfall after delivering a Vader Bomb. Cyrus earns 2 points.

Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Rei Saito defeated Takao Omori via pinfall. Saito pinned Omori after a piledriver. Saito earns 2 points.

Jr. Tag Battle of Glory Match: Kaito Ishida & Kotaro Suzuki defeated Ryo Inoue & Oji Shiiba via pinfall.

Kaito Ishida & Kotaro Suzuki defeated Ryo Inoue & Oji Shiiba via pinfall. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory Match: Hikaru Sato & Dan Tamura defeated Naruki Doi & Naoki Tanizaki and Atsuki Aoyagi & Rising HAYATO

Updated Standings:

Block A:

Yuma Aoyagi – 2 pts

Honda – 2 pts

Yoshitatsu – 2 pts

Cyrus- 2 pts

Kento Miyahara – 0 pts

Satoshi Kojima – 0 pts

T-Hawk – 0 pts

Jun Saito – 0 pts

Block B:

Suwama – 2 pts

Manabu Soya -2 pts

Rei Saito – 2 pts

Hokuto Omori – 2 pts

Takao Omori – 0 pts

Shuji Ishikawa – 0 pts

Shotaro Ashino -0 pts

Yuma Anzai – 0 pts