AJPW Champion Carnival 2023 Winner Shotaro Ashino Out With Injury, Will Not Face Yuji Nagata

Shotaro Ashino, who won the AJPW Champion Carnival 2023 tournament, has revealed during a press conference today that he suffered a fracture of his left ulnar and will have to pull out of the Triple Crown Championship match with Yuji Nagata which was scheduled for May 29th at Korakuen Hall.

Ashino indicated that he suffered the fracture in the Champion Carnival 2023 Finals against T-Hawk on May 7th. While he wanted to proceed with the match against Nagata, doctors warned him against it and Ashino made the decision to pull out of the match.

AJPW Triple Crown Champion Yuji Nagata expressed his disappointed and frustration that Ashino had to pull out of the match. Nagata then nominated Champion Carnival 2023 runner up T-Hawk as the replacement opponent for the May 29th title match.

As of this writing, a replacement opponent for Nagata has not yet been made official by AJPW.