AJPW Champion Carnival 2023 Winner Shotaro Ashino Out With Injury, Will Not Face Yuji Nagata

Shotaro Ashino, who won the AJPW Champion Carnival 2023 tournament, has revealed during a press conference today that he suffered a fracture of his left ulnar and will have to pull out of the Triple Crown Championship match with Yuji Nagata which was scheduled for May 29th at Korakuen Hall.
【全日本】芦野が｢左尺骨骨折｣で欠場､5･29後楽園での三冠挑戦消滅も｢所属の選手に挑戦してほしい｣https://t.co/B3wsIalW4s#ajpw pic.twitter.com/ChVEF69SH3
— プロレス/格闘技DX編集部 (@PKDX) May 10, 2023
Ashino indicated that he suffered the fracture in the Champion Carnival 2023 Finals against T-Hawk on May 7th. While he wanted to proceed with the match against Nagata, doctors warned him against it and Ashino made the decision to pull out of the match.
AJPW Triple Crown Champion Yuji Nagata expressed his disappointed and frustration that Ashino had to pull out of the match. Nagata then nominated Champion Carnival 2023 runner up T-Hawk as the replacement opponent for the May 29th title match.
【全日本】芦野祥太郎の負傷離脱で宙に浮いた３冠挑戦者 王者の永田裕志はＴ―Ｈａｗｋ指名｜東スポWEB #ajpw #njpwhttps://t.co/zK8v0u7n0h
— 東スポ プロレス格闘技担当 (@tospo_battle) May 10, 2023
As of this writing, a replacement opponent for Nagata has not yet been made official by AJPW.