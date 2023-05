AJPW Champion Carnival Night 9 & Junior Tag Battle Of Glory Night 7 Results – May 4, 2023

6 Man Tag Team Match

Evolution (Dan Tamura & Hikaru Sato) & Ryo Inoue defeated Junior Heavyweight Champion Naruki Doi, Naoki Tanizaki & Oji Shiiba (8:32) Rate: 6

6 Man Tag Team Match

Voodoo Murders (Suwama, Kono & Rei Saito) defeated AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champion Takao Omori, Shuji Ishikawa & Yuma Anazai (7:49) Rate: 4

Tag Team Match

Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Yuji Nagata & Shotaro Ashino defeated Minoru Suzuki & Hokuto Omori by submission via Ankle Lock on Omori (9:40) Rate: 6

Block A Match Of The 2023 Champion Carnival

Yuma Aoyagi (8) defeated All Asia Tag Team Champion Yoshi Tatsu (2) via Jackknife (7:50) Rate: 4

Block A Match Of The 2023 Champion Carnival

Jun Saito (6) defeated Ryuki Honda (8) via Psycho Break Rate: 6

Block A Match Of The 2023 Champion Carnival

Satoshi Kojima (8) defeated Cyrus (6) via Lariat (9:22) Rate: 7

Block A Match Of The 2023 Champion Carnival

T Hawk (10) defeated Kento Miyahara (8) via Night Ride (16:45) Rate: 8 (Recommend)

Finals Of The 2023 Junior Tag Battle Of Glory

Kaito Ishida & Kotaro Suzuki defeated Atsuki Aoyagi & Rising Hayato via Half Tiger Suplex on Hayato (21:48) Rate: 9 (Recommend)

Finals (May 7th)

Block A Winner T Hawk vs. Block B Winner Shotaro Ashino

Final Champion Carnival Standings After Night 9

Block A

1st Place- T Hawk (10 Points) (5-2)

2nd Place- Yuma Aoyagi, Kento Miyahara, Ryuki Honda & Satoshi Kojima (8 Points) (4-3)

3rd Place- Jun Saito & Cyrus (6 Points) (3-4)

Last Place- All Asia Tag Team Champion Yoshi Tatsu (2 Points) (1-6)

Block B

1st Place- Shotaro Ashino (10 Points) (5-2)

2nd Place- World Tag Team Champion Manabu Soya & Shuji Ishikawa (8 Points) (4-3) & Suwama & Rei Saito (8 Points) (4-2-1)

3rd Place- Hokuto Omori & Yuma Anazai (6 Points) (3-4)

Last Place- AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champion Takao Omori (0 Points) (0-7)