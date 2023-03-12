AJPW Dream Power Series Line-Up (3/14/2023); AJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH Begins

On March 14th, All Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Dream Power Series 2023 gets underway at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan.
The AJPW vs Pro Wrestling NOAH war begins at the first Dream Power Series 2023 show as the face of AJPW Kento Miyahara goes one on one with Pro Wrestling NOAH star Yoshiki Inamura. Inamura appeared at the AJPW February 27 Excite Series show and called out Miyahara which led to their upcoming March 14th match.
The AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship will be on the line as the current champion Naruki Doi makes his first defense against Rising HAYATO.
AJPW Dream Power Series 2023 will consist of 4 separate events which are scheduled for March 14, 18, 21 and 26.
Here is the full card for AJPW Dream Power Series 2023 for March 14th:
- Main Event – AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Champioship: Naruki Doi (c) vs Rising HAYATO
- AJPW vs Pro Wrestling NOAH: Kento Miyahara (AJPW) vs Yoshiki Inamura (NOAH)
- Shuji Ishikawa vs Hokuto Omori
- Yuma Aoyagi, Naoya Nomura & Astuki Aoyagi vs Ryo Inoue, Yuma Anzai & Ouji Shiiba
- Shotaro Ashino and Ryuki Honda vs Jun Saito & Rei Saito
- Mixed 6 person Tag Team Match: Suwama, Mayumi Ozaki & Maya Yukihi vs Yoshitatsu, Unagi Sayaka & SAKI
- Dan Tamura vs Hikaru Sato
- ATM, Takao Omori & Black Mensore vs Black Tiger, Yusuke Kodama & O Hanabatakemasa
This event will air live on AJPW TV streaming service
📣開催まであと3️⃣日🔥
「#ajpwドリームパワーシリーズ2023」
🗓3月14日(火) 18:30 東京・新宿FACE
3.14新宿大会のA指定席が完売‼
特別リングサイド席も残りわずかに‼
さらに！大会当日・数量限定で
立見券（4,000円）の発売が決定✨
詳細はこちら→ https://t.co/FWHvDTvHDc#ajpw #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/fx5iEtWDIT
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) March 10, 2023