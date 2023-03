By

AJPW Dream Power Series Night 1 Results – March 14, 2023

Dan Tamura vs. Hikaru Sato ends in a Time Limit Draw (10:00)

Tag Team Match

Saito Brothers (Jun & Rei) defeated Gungnir Of Anarchy (Shotaro Ashino & Ryuki Honda) via Doria Hall Piledriver on Honda (7:11)

AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Titles Match

ATM,Takao Omori & Black Menso-re defeated Gungnir Of Anarchy (Yusuke Kodama & Masao Hanabata) via Jackknife Shrimp (9:36) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!!!)

6 Man Tag Team Match

World Tag Team Champions Yuma Aoyagi & Naoya Nomura & Atsuki Aoyagi defeated Ryo Inoue,Yuma Anazi & Ouji Shiiba via Maximum on Inoue (9:00)

Shuji Ishikawa defeated Hokuto Omori via Splash Mountain (8:26)

6 Person Tag Team Match

Suwama,Mayumi Ozaki & Maya Yukihi defeated All Asia Tag Team Champion Yoshi Tatsu,Unagi Sayaka & Saki via Back Drop on Yoshi Tatsu (17:17)

Kento Miyahara defeated Yoshiki Inamura via Shutdown (10:33) (Recommend)

Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Naruki Doi (c) defeated Rising Hayato via Bakatare Riding Kick (17:16) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!) (Recommend)