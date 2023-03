AJPW Dream Power Series Night 3 Results – March 21, 2023

Oji Shiiba defeated AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champion Black Menso-re via Ungai Soten (5:42)

6 Man Tag Team Match

TenKoji (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) & Yutaka Yoshie defeated All Asia Tag Team Champion Yoshi Tatsu,AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champion Takao Omori & Mitsuya Nagi via Lariat on Omori (10:17)

Hikaru Sato defeated Rising Hayato by submission via Boston Crab (4:07)

Dan Tamura defeated Atsuki Aoyagi via Powerbomb (13:15)

Tag Team Match

Minoru Suzuki & Hokuto Omori defeated Saito Brothers (Jun & Rei) via Gotch Style Piledriver on Rei Sato (10:33)

Tag Team Match

Voodoo Murders (Suwama & Kono) defeated Gungnir Of Anarchy (Shotaro Ashino & Ryuki Honda) via Backdrop

6 Man Tag Team Match

Team NOAH (Masa Kitamiya,Kinya Okada & Yoshiki Inamura) defeated Team AJPW (Kento Miyahara,Yuma Anazi & Ryo Inoue) via Musou on Inoue (17:41)

World Tag Team Titles Match

Kongo (Kenoh & Manabu Soya) defeated Yuma Aoyagi & Naoya Nomura (c) via Jumping DDT on Nomura (18:56) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!!)

Triple Crown Heavyweight Title Match

Yuji Nagata (c) defeated Shuji Ishikawa via Backdrop Hold (25:46) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Notes

Satoshi Kojima is the mystery X in Block A & Manabu Soya is the 2nd Mystery X in B Block