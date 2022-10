AJPW Raising An Arm Memorial Series Day 3 Results – October 30, 2022

AJPW Raising An Arm Memorial Series Day 3 Results – October 30th, 2022

Black Menso-re vs. Izanagi ends in a Time Limit Draw (10:00)

Tag Team Match

Gungnir Of Anarchy defeated Masao Inoue & Takao Omori by submission via Ankle Lock on Inoue (7:27)

Hokuto Omori defeated Yusuke Kodama (6:48)

Gaora Television Title Match

Toshizo (c) defeated Masao Hanabata via Fisherman Buster (10:00) (STILL CHAMPION!!!)

All Asia Tag Team Title Match

Tajiri & Yoshi Tatsu defeated Evolution (c) Yoshitatsu Illusion via on Dan Tamura (10:51) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!)

Naoya Nomura defeated Yuma Anazi via Maximum (6:43)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Voodoo Murders defeated Jake Lee,Ryo Inoue & Shuji Ishikawa via Back Drop on Inoue (13:56)

Tag Team Match

Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara & Rising Hayato defeated Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi & Yuma Aoyagi via Shutdown on Yuma Aoyagi (18:03)