AJPW Real World Tag League & Junior Battle Of Glory 2022 Night 2 Results – November 16, 2022

Takao Omori defeated Masao Inoue via Axe Bomber (8:10)

All Asia Tag Team Title Match

Tajiri & Yoshi Tatsu (c) defeated Izanagi & Black Menso-re via Cockroach Driver on Izanagi (9:37) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!)

Non Title 2022 Junior Battle Of Glory Match

Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi (2) defeated Ryo Inoue (0) via Firebird Splash (5:29)

2022 Junior Battle Of Glory Match

Dan Tamura (4) defeated Hikaru Sato (2) via Death Valley Bomb (9:05)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Jake Lee,Hokuto Omori & Yuma Aoyagi defeated Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara,Rising Hayato & Ouji Shiiba via Endgame on Shiiba (13:31)

2022 Real World Tag League Match

Shuji Ishikawa & Cyrus (2) vs. Kuma Arashi & Koji Doi (2) ends in a Double Count Out (Both teams don’t get a point due to Double Count Out) (12:50)

2022 Real World Tag League Match

Saito Brothers (2) defeated Yuji Nagata & Yuma Anzai (2) via Diving Body Press on Anzai (12:05)

Non Title 2022 Real World Tag League Match

Gungnir Of Anarchy (2) defeated World Tag Team Champions Voodoo Murders (2) by submission via Ankle Lock on Kono (14:54)

Junior Battle Of Glory Standings After Night 2

1st Place- Dan Tamura (4 Points) (2-0)

2nd Place- Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi (2 Points) (1-1), Rising Hayato & Hikaru Sato (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Ryo Inoue (0 Points) (0-2) & Hokuto Omori (0 Points) (0-1)

Real World Tag League Standings After Night 2

1st Place- World Tag Team Champions Voodoo Murders, Gungnir Of Anarchy, Saito Brothers & Yuji Nagata & Yuma Anazi (2 Points) (1-1) & Shuji Ishikawa & Cyrus & Kuma Arashi & Koji Doi (2 Points) (1-0-1)

Last Place- Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara & Takuya Nomura & Jake Lee & Yuma Aoyagi (0 Points) (0-1)