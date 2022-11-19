AJPW Real World Tag League & Junior Battle Of Glory Night 3 Results – November 19, 2022
Tag Team Match
Gungnir Of Anarchy defeated Hikaru Sato & Ryo Inoue via Final Vent on Inoue (6:53)
Tag Team Match
Saito Brothers defeated Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi & Hokuto Omori via Chokeslam on Omori (9:10)
2022 Junior Battle Of Glory
Dan Tamura (6) defeated Rising Hayato (2) via Death Valley Bomb (8:36)
6 Man Tag Team Match
Takao Omori,Black Menso-re & ATM defeated All Asia Tag Team Champions Yoshi Tatsu & Tajiri & Aizawa #1 (11:35)
2022 Real World Tag League Match
Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara & Takuya Nomura (2) defeated Kuma Arashi & Koji Doi (2) via Shutdown on Arashi (16:42)
Non Title 2022 Real World Tag League Match
World Tag Team Champions Voodoo Murders (2) vs. Jake Lee & Yuma Aoyagi (0) ends in a Double Count Out (14:31) (Both Teams don’t get a point due to Double Count Out)
2022 Real World Tag League Match
Shuji Ishikawa & Cyrus (4) defeated Yuji Nagata & Yuma Anazi (2) via Splash Mountain on Anazi (13:42)
Junior Battle Of Glory Standings After Night 3
1st Place- Dan Tamura (6 Points) (3-0)
2nd Place- Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi & Rising Hayato (2 Points) (1-1) & Hikaru Sato (2 Points) (1-0)
Last Place- Hokuto Omori (0 Points) (0-1) & Ryo Inoue (0 Points) (0-2)
Real World Tag League Standings After Night 3
1st Place- Shuji Ishikawa & Cyrus (4 Points) (2-0-1)
2nd Place- World Tag Team Champions Voodoo Murders & Kuma Arashi & Koji Doi (2 Points) (1-1-1), Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara & Takuya Nomura, Gungnir Of Anarchy & Saito Brothers (2 Points) (1-1) & Yuji Nagata & Yuma Anzai (2 Points) (1-2)
Last Place- Jake Lee & Yuma Aoyagi (0 Points) (0-1-1)