AJPW Royal Road Night 1 Results – August 19, 2023

8 Man Tag Team Match

Bulk Orchestra (Ryuichi Kawakami, Hayato Tamura, Check Shimatani & Galeno Del Mal) defeated Team AJPW (All Asia Tag Team Champion Yoshi Tatsu, Atsuki Aoyagi, Rising Hayato & Ryo Inoue) via Lariat on Yoshi Tatsu (8:55)

Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Voodoo Murders (Jun Saito & Kono) defeated Mazada & Keiichi Sato & AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champion Black Menso-re & Aigle Blanc via Psycho Break (7:22)

Tag Team Match

Minoru Suzuki & Naruki Doi defeated Evolution (Suwama & Hikaru Sato) via Gotch Style Piledriver on Sato (10:56)

1st Round Match Of The 2023 Royal Road Tournament

Dan Tamura defeated Kotaro Suzuki via Powerbomb (6:59)

1st Round Match Of The 2023 Royal Road Tournament

Takuya Nomura defeated Hokuto Omori via Dragon Suplex (10:35)

1st Round Match Of The 2023 Royal Road Tournament

Satoshi Kojima defeated Rei Saito via Lariat (9:41) (He will face Nomura in the Quarter Finals)

1st Round Match Of The 2023 Royal Road Tournament

Shuji Ishikawa defeated Ren Ayabe via Running Knee (14:47) (He will face Dan Tamura in the Quarter Finals)

World Tag Team Titles Match

Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Yuma Aoyagi & Kento Miyahara (c) defeated Yuji Nagata & Ryuki Honda via Shutdown on Honda (23:32) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!!!)