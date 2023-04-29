AJPW Star Suwama Appears At Pro Wrestling NOAH Star Navigation 2023, Attacks Kenoh

All Japan Pro-Wrestling superstar Suwama appeared at the Pro Wrestling NOAH Star Navigation 2023 event and attacked NOAH superstar Kenoh.

It all unfolded after Kenoh, Manabu Soya and Shuji Kondo defeated Kaito Kiyomiya, Sean Legacy & AMAKUSA. Kenoh, Soya and Kondo were in the midst of a victory pose when Suwama appeared and knocked Kondo and Soya out of the ring. Kenoh threw a kick at Suwama but was caught and Suwama proceeded to hit a Last Ride powerbomb on Kenoh.

The crowd booed Suwama and he responded with a less than friendly gesture before he left the ring.

Kenoh and Manabu Soya are the current AJPW Tag Team Champions, winning the belts back on March 21st when they defeated Yuma Aoyagi & Naoya Nomura. Suwama has been on a campaign to bring the titles back to AJPW. He has challenged Kenoh and Soya to put the AJPW Tag Team Titles on the line against him and KONO.

Kenoh stated that he will give Suwama pay back for the attack. He also said he will fight Suwama over the AJPW Tag Team Titles.

No match between the two teams has been made official as of this writing.