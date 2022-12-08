AJPW Stars Jake Lee, Tajiri, and Izanagi Leaving the Company

All Japan Pro-Wrestling is being dealt a huge blow as they will be losing three of their top stars at the end of December.

Jake Lee, Tajiri and Izanagi will all be departing AJPW once their contracts expire this month.

Jake Lee and Tajiri will have their last matches on December 25th while Izanagi will be done with AJPW on December 21.

AJPW confirmed all three departures on social media.

Jake Lee held a press conference to discuss his departure that was covered by Tokyo Sports.

Lee indicated during the press conference that he is planning to change his nationality from Korean to Japanese as he hopes to secure a passport to travel overseas. Lee indicated he does not have a Korean address for “various reasons”.

Lee has expressed a desire in the past to work for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and to compete in the G1 Climax. He has the endorsement of NJPW superstar Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Lee is a two time AJPW Triple Crown Champion and has been with AJPW since 2015.

Jake Lee thanked everyone who supported him during his time with AJPW.

Tajiri, who has been with AJPW since 2017, returning to the promotion after a 10 year absence, released the following statement about his departure:

“Upon the expiration of my contract this year, I, TAJIRI, will be leaving All Japan Pro Wrestling, which I have been a part of for many years. I have decided to leave All Japan Pro Wrestling and embark on a new journey. All of life is a process until death. And life is still going to continue. And the world of pro wrestling goes around and around. I am sure we will meet again someday, somewhere. So, everyone, please stay with me for the next two matches of the year. Thank you very much.”

Tajiri, a former ECW and WWE star, has held the AJPW Jr Heavyweight Title on 2 separate occasions.

Izanagi has been with AJPW since 2017 and is a former AJPW World Jr Heavyweight Champion.