– WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa reminded everyone that he’s been the reigning, defending, undisputed 24/7 Champion for 6 days and counting. Akira won the title after pinning an already defeated R-Truth in the middle of the ring last week on RAW.

– The following video was uploaded to the Bella Twins’ official YouTube channel featuring a tour of Brie Bella’s new nursery.