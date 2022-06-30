Alan “5” Angels Issues Statement on His AEW Contract and Future

Today, Alan “5” Angels sent a statement on Twitter on the expiration of his AEW contract.

He stated in an interview on Wednesday that his AEW contract was expiring today and that he will formally become a free agent tomorrow, July 1, as previously mentioned. This followed rumors over Angels’ AEW future following a tweet he posted earlier this week. Angels said that although AEW declined to re-sign him, they did make him an offer for a per-night contract, which he declined.

Today, Angels posted the following update:

“As of June 30th my AEW contract has expired.

I am nothing but grateful for the two years I spent there. I love AEW. It was/is the best place ever to work. I got to wrestle some of the best wrestlers in the world on a weekly basis, as well as travel to some of the most amazing cities and meet some of the best fans in the world. There are no hard feelings between myself and AEW or Tony Khan.

I had a great time in AEW and would have loved to have stayed, but I am extremely excited for my future in pro wrestling. I am 24 and I look at this as my wrestling career just beginning. Now I get to show everyone how good I really am. I’m going to grind harder than I ever have before. I’m going to make as many towns as I can, meet as many fans as I can and wrestle as much as I can until I am considered one of the best going today. Thank you all for all the support and kind words and I hope you all will continue to follow my journey.

A’s in the chat!”

Angels is currently taking bookings via AlanAngelsBooking@gmail.com.

Angels was signed by AEW in April 2020 after spending several years working for southern independent promotions. Lance Archer defeated him in his debut on the April 8 Dynamite, although he then joined The Dark Order. At the June 11 Dark tapings, Angels made his last appearance for AEW, losing to Daniel Garcia in a Pure Rules match. On the June 14 Dark edition, which was recorded on June 3, QT Marshall defeated him. Since defeating enhancement talent Mike Reed on the October 24, 2021 Dark edition, Angels has not won in an AEW singles match. While still with AEW, Angels continued to work for various independent promotions, frequently collaborating with Evil Uno. Their recent encounter against Aussie Open in the opening round of the competition to become the first NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions will air soon.

