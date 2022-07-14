Alan Angels Says He Didn’t Like Wrestling With a Mask On

Former AEW star Alan Angels (5 of the Dark Order) recently spoke with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Angels talked about “Speedball” Mike Bailey, the X-Division Title, wrestling with a mask and more. Here are the highlights:

Wrestling “Speedball” Mike Bailey and the X-Division Title in Impact Wrestling:

“Mike Bailey is one of those guys that’s been on my radar for a long time. He’s somebody that I wanted to wrestle. It was really a good opportunity for me. He’s been wrestling forever, so the wealth of knowledge that he holds is insane. On top of that, getting to wrestle him for the X-Division Championship, which is in my opinion, in my eyes, one of the most prestigious championships currently today because of its history. When I was a kid growing up, that’s what I wanted. I wanted to be the X-Division champion as opposed to the World Champion or anything like that. I thought that X-Division was just so cool.”

On wrestling with a mask:

“Personally, no, I didn’t like the mask. I think it was a good look. I think it looks cool. But, personally, I didn’t like wrestling in it. It’s just uncomfortable and I have to worry about it staying on all the time and making sure it doesn’t fall off. You got to fix it so you can see through the eye holes and stuff like that. I personally didn’t like it. But like I said, I did think it was kind of a cool look for sure.”

You can listen to the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription.)