Alan Angels Signs With Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has officially signed former AEW star Alan Angels to a deal.

Angels was recently a guest on the Paltrocast hosted by Darren Paltrowitz and confirmed the signing.

A pleasure speaking with @IMPACTWRESTLING (@IMPACTUK) star @Alan_V_Angels yesterday — congrats to Alan on signing with #ImpactWrestling Now live via the @paltrocast website, interview to also air via #Paltrocast TV outletshttps://t.co/Nbg1GiVcN8 — Darren Paltrowitz (@paltrowitz) November 23, 2022

Impact Wrestling also confirmed the signing as well on their official website.

Angels is a member of the Violent By Design faction, joining recently. He participated in the latest X Division Title tournament but lost in the first round to Trey Miguel back in October.

Angels, a former member of the Dark Order faction, departed AEW on June 30th 2022 after his contract expired. He spent 2 years with Tony Khan’s company.

At only 24, Alan Angels is a terrific addition to the Impact Wrestling roster and should thrive in the X Division.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Here is the full Paltrocast interview with Alan Angels: