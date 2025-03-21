Alberto Del Rio Addresses Suspension, Blames Commission For Mishandling Situation

Earlier this week, it was reported that former WWE star Alberto Del Rio has been suspended by the Tijuana Wrestling Commission following an incident involving fans. The suspension is expected to last approximately six months. However, Del Rio remains free to wrestle in other parts of Mexico.

In response to the suspension, Del Rio issued a statement to Sportskeeda.com, accusing the commission of deflecting blame and failing in their responsibilities:

“As it happened when we lost my dear friend Pedro [Hijo del Perro Aguayo], the Tijuana [Wrestling] Commission washed their hands, blaming someone else for what happened to divert the attention. They failed due to not having an ambulance, physician, stretcher, among other things.”

Del Rio continued, comparing the commission’s actions then to now:

“Today, they do the same thing, but with me—to divert attention from the fact that a woman and myself ended up physically injured after being attacked by a bunch of misfits [drunk fans].”

The situation remains under scrutiny, with no additional details released by the commission at this time.