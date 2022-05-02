Alberto Del Rio Announces The Mother Of His Children Passed Away

Alberto Del Rio aka Alberto El Patron posted the following (translated from Spanish) on his Twitter account:

“It is with pain in my heart and with a torn soul that I officially confirm the unexpected and unfortunate death of Angela Velkei, mother of my three children. Angela was an exceptional human being and an exemplary mother to my three children. I thank each and everyone who went to donate blood and platelets, to the media that spread the word so that more people could go to help us and the whole family that is present for my children in this very difficult moment in their short lives.

Angela passed away this past Saturday 30 April 2022 and fought with all his might until his last second in this world. Today she rests with God and is watching over Sofia, Stephanie, and Joseph from heaven. Angela, you were my wife for many years, the mother of my children, my best friend, advisor and you were there for me.

In many moments where the world turned its back on me with words of encouragement and a sincere hug. Thank you so much, Angela. We miss you like you have no idea. But I swear to you that our children will grow up to be good men and women like you always asked me to. Dad will be here for them. Rest in peace. In this world, you were always my angel and so I always let you know. Now you truly become an angel watching over us from heaven. You will always be my angel. Our angel. We love you, Angela. Thanks for being you.”