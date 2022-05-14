Alberto Del Rio Involved in Backstage Incident at Wrestling Event in Mexico

According to reports from Mexico, there was an incident with former WWE star Alberto Del Rio on May 7th at a KAOZ show in Monterrey, Mexico.

Del Rio was told to arrive at the arena by 3 pm, but he showed up 2 hours later, and the promoter told security not to allow Alberto into the locker room because he did not arrive on time.

Del Rio’s brother, El Hijo de Dos Caras, reportedly yelled something about the promoter because cameras were around. He just wanted to be a protagonist, and a lack of respect was shown.

El Hijo de Dos Caras also claimed that his brother was not told to arrive by 3 pm. There is footage of the promoter telling El Hijo de Dos Caras that they were supposed to arrive by 3 pm and a video of Del Rio forcing his way to the backstage area. The former WWE star did wrestle at the show.