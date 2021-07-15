Alberto Del Rio Issues A Warning To Paige and Threatens To Expose Her

In an interview with Hannibal TV, former WWE star Alberto Del Rio issued comments regarding his former girlfriend Paige:

“I had another situation with another person accusing me of something. What’s your evidence? And thank God now, and I said it in my interview with my great friend Hugo Savinovich, hey, we had a confidential agreement in the past for $1 million. That’s the only reason why I never did anything, never said anything, I never exposed you. I never told the truth about all your arrests for domestic violence when we were together, but please don’t mess with me again. Enough is enough. I have no intentions of… and everybody knows who I am talking about.

No more, no more. Enough is enough. That confidential agreement is no longer there, you breached the contract so now I can tell the truth about who was and who wasn’t arrested three different times for domestic violence, and it wasn’t me. Seven police reports for domestic violence, and it wasn’t me. They talked, they barked, they were poking and trying to make me talk, and I think they wanted to make me talk to come and collect that million dollars because when we signed that confidential agreement, hey I was WWE Champion, I did good money-wise, and then the other person, after signing the contract I realized that she didn’t own a house, a car, or anything, and only had $60-$70,000 in her bank account. But the contract was already signed when I found out.

I have no intention of affecting anyone. Please leave me alone, enough is enough. And you, all of you, all of that people, you should be thankful it’s because of me why she still has a job, because if I would’ve exposed her in the past… I’m not just talking, barking crap, I’ve got documents of what I’m saying, I have evidence, and if not, hey, come and sue me, come and sue me. But if you try to do something, I will but those three arrests for domestic violence out there, and I will tell the truth of what happened, what really happened. Not the BS stories that we told the media to protect her from losing her job because we did it because we were engaged, we were a couple, we did it together. We threw a b——t story to the media, to the fans, but that’s not a real story, and I have no intentions of entertaining the internet, and I don’t want to affect anyone’s life, but please stop messing with me.”