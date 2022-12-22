Alberto Del Rio Says He Hasn’t Spoken to the New WWE Regime About a Possible Return

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio recently spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count. Del Rio was asked if he had any plans to return to WWE. Alberto has previously stated that there have been discussions about his return, but company officials have denied this. Alberto stated in this interview that he has not had any discussions with the new regime:

“Well, to be honest, I haven’t talked to the new administration. I did when John Laurinaitis was around and we had a couple of phone calls that didn’t go anywhere. Then you know, what is happening, we have a new administration doing fantastic things. As far as I know or what I have read, the numbers when it comes to the ratings and the money are fantastic. Also the way that talent feels backstage and in the ring and everything, it looks like this change has been for the best for the biggest company in the world.”

Del Rio attributes his time in WWE to John Laurinaitis:

“I was always one of Johnny’s boys. He was the one that found me. He was the one bringing me to have my try out. I think it was in Oklahoma City, I think. I don’t remember very well. But he was the one bringing me to Stanford, showing me that amazing headquarters, and putting me in a limo for the first time in my life and everything. He was the one creating Alberto Del Rio. I remember those days with him taking me to a restaurant to meet Kevin Dunn and then bringing me to Vince’s office and introducing me to Vince McMahon, and well, the rest is history.”





