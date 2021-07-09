Alberto Del Rio Teases Return To WWE

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio wrote “One more time?” on his Twitter account along with a photo of himself with the WWE Title:

One more time? 👀 pic.twitter.com/E8Cg9UsgKB — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) July 8, 2021

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda.com, Del Rio was asked if he would go back to WWE if there was an opportunity and here was his response:

“Of course, first of all, I would say thank you. Thank you for the opportunity, and sorry for the mistakes I made. I just didn’t know. Sometimes I would just, I did it because it was personal. Now, as a promoter, I know there is nothing personal in pro wrestling. It’s just business. I’m sorry for my mistakes.”

“No excuse, but I was also going through a difficult time in my life when I got divorced. I lost a fantastic woman, the mother of my children, for my mistakes, and that put me in a deep depression. But that’s just for me to handle. It’s not an excuse. It takes a toll on you and your body, and your mind and your spirit. So, I will say thank you and sorry, and I would do it again.”

