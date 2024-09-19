Alberto Del Rio: “They’re Just Destroying Mr. McMahon”

Mark your calendars! The much-awaited Vince McMahon documentary is set to debut next Wednesday on Netflix. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Alberto Del Rio shared his perspective on the allegations.

“To be honest, I don’t know what’s gonna happen because the law system works in different ways in every state. But I can tell you this – the law system in America works, and it’s fair, and they always find the truth. Whenever they find the truth, whatever the truth is, for one side or the other, it will be a matter of people deciding if they can take the truth or not. I’m saying this because that’s exactly what happened with me.

The truth is out there. It’s for the people to see it but there’s still some people that doesn’t want to see the truth. For whatever stupid reason, they want to continue attacking a man that does doesn’t do anything more than work, work, work and provide to his family, and continue giving his best to the wrestling business. So when it comes to Mr. McMahon, it’s going to happen the same way. The law system will find the truth, and they’ll put the truth out there. Then it’s gonna be a matter of the people believing in that truth or continue to attack Mr. McMahon.

Whatever it is, I have to say this because I don’t find it fair that these days, the world is just destroying him. They’re just destroying Mr. McMahon and they’re forgetting about the fact that none of this beautiful business would be here today, the way it is if it wasn’t for him. The rest, the other stuff, the personal stuff has to be completely separated from what he created in our industry. That’s the only thing that I don’t find fair. I will say this to everyone out there. The law system will find the truth. Be ready for whenever that happens. I hope both sides get what they deserve.”

On May 9, 2020, Alberto Del Rio was taken into custody following allegations of battery and sexual assault involving his former girlfriend. On October 9, 2020, Del Rio faced indictment by a grand jury, receiving formal charges for aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault, both serious felonies. Following numerous postponements, the charges were ultimately dismissed due to a “missing witness.”

Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, accused McMahon of pressuring her into a sexual relationship. Grant alleges that she endured repeated sexual assaults between 2020 and 2021, claiming she faced “extreme cruelty and degradation” at the hands of McMahon.

In 1992, former WWE referee Rita Chatterton made serious allegations against McMahon, claiming he raped her in 1986. In 2006, McMahon faced allegations of displaying nude photos of himself and was accused of groping and trying to kiss a tanning salon employee in Boca Raton, Florida.

In 2011, McMahon faced allegations of sexually assaulting a spa worker. An incident reportedly took place in California, leading to a lawsuit against McMahon in 2022. McMahon has refuted the claims against him.

You can check out the complete interview below:



